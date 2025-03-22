IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 758,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,018,000 after buying an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,875,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $420.99 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

