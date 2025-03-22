Insider Buying: Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Insider Purchases A$5,000,521.50 in Stock

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Turner purchased 356,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.04 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,000,521.50 ($3,144,982.08).
The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Flight Centre Travel Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Flight Centre Travel Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
