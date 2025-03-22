Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $1,407,282.52 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 23,404 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,407,282.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,278.60. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $298,949.28.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73.

Intapp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTA opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -210.17 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intapp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intapp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.