Intellus Advisors LLC Invests $928,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 535,203 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.39 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

