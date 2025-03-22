International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79. 217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

