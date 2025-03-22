Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1096 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 105,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,992. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.