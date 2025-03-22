Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Plans Dividend of $0.91

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9063 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BLKC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

