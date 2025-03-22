Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1369 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance
Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 1,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441. Invesco High Yield Select ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
