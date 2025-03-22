Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:IROC)

Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF (BATS:IROC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF

Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests directly and through derivatives in medium- and lower- grade municipal securities which are rated BBB or lower by S&P, Baa or lower by Moody’s, or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization.

