Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:IROC)

Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF (BATS:IROC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF
