Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.9% increase from Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

SPMV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

