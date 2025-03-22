iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €114.95 ($124.95) and traded as low as €111.43 ($121.12). iShares MSCI Denmark ETF shares last traded at €111.62 ($121.33), with a volume of 5,255 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $224.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

