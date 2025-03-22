JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.93 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 71.60 ($0.92). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 716,742 shares traded.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £490.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3,710.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.17.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

