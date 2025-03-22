Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

