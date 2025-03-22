KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 236,055 shares of company stock worth $2,162,146 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,467,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,409,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

