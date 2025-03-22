KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.97. KDDI shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 102,759 shares.
KDDI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.04.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KDDI
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.