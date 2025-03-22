Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $83.69 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.