Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $83.69 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,064,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,176,000 after purchasing an additional 95,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after acquiring an additional 686,089 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 2,015,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.