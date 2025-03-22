Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

