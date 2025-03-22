Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 333,853 shares traded.
Liquidmetal Technologies Trading Up 86.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.
