Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 41,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 13,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Lobo EV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lobo EV Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Lobo EV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

