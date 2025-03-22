Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 144,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 106,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Macarthur Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
About Macarthur Minerals
Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.
Recommended Stories
