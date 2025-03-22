Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after buying an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Humana by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,102,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 391,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,053,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $266.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.52. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

