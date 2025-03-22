Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Crane NXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 985.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXT. Northland Capmk downgraded Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane NXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

CXT opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $67.01.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

