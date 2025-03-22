Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 49.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

