Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.