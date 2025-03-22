Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MQ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marqeta Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marqeta
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.