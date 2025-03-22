MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Declares $0.33 Dividend

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3268 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

MINISO Group has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years. MINISO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MINISO Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

MNSO stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 5,304,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,077. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

