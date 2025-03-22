MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.25 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($2.25), Zacks reports. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion.

MINISO Group Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE:MNSO traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,077. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNSO shares. HSBC started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

