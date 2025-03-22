Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 183,125,078 shares.

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

