Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FirstService worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $197.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.12.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSV. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

