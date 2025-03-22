Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 119,232 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,232 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $72,431,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after buying an additional 2,634,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,637,000 after buying an additional 2,066,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after buying an additional 1,083,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $9,877,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

