Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 5,187 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $69.85 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 99.26%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

