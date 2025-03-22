Natixis Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $110.35 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

