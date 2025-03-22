Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 10,463 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

