Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 40,961 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

