Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 4,432 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $119.02 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

