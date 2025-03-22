Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 90,187 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Embraer worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.70. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

