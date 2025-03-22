Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 9,093 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $291,442.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,623.58. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.13 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

