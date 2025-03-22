Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 13,796 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 170.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

View Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.