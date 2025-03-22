NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. NIO updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NIO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 82,569,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,261,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

