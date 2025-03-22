Olema Pharmaceuticals’ (OLMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
OLMA opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.11.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,551,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,257,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 7,304,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,370 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,631,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,154.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 901,159 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
