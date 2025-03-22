Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Open Text Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.17. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Open Text by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,642,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after acquiring an additional 63,620 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

