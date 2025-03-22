Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 22,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Pearl Diver Credit Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Pearl Diver Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%.

About Pearl Diver Credit

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

