Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.18. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,247,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

