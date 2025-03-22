Promising Retail Stocks To Research – March 19th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are the shares of companies that primarily sell goods and services directly to consumers. These stocks typically include businesses such as supermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, and online retailers, and they tend to reflect consumer spending patterns and sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.27 on Wednesday, reaching $233.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,238,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,710,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.31 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.46. 23,710,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,771,682. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.60.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,661,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,147,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02.

