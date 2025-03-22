Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.28 and traded as high as C$35.78. Quebecor shares last traded at C$35.73, with a volume of 896,796 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

