RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RADCOM

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.93. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 991,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.