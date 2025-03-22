Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $94,831,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $223.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

