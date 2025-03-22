Reviewing BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -2.37, meaning that its share price is 337% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BrightSpring Health Services and Cancer Treatment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 9 0 2.90 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services -0.38% 4.16% 0.99% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Cancer Treatment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.28 -$154.60 million ($0.12) -150.42 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cancer Treatment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpring Health Services.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Cancer Treatment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company’s president provides management services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

