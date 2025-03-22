RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.44.

Shares of RH opened at $242.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average is $350.89. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.04 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

