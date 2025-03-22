Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5526 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 179.7% increase from Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Price Performance
Shares of NVW stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $39.60. 12,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $50.63.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Company Profile
