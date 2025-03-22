Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4787 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.8% increase from Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLTW traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 41,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,222. Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (PLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Palantir stock (PLTR). PLTW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

